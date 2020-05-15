Gigi’s Downtown gym prepares to reopen during Phase 1

“We’re really happy to be able to get back to business and see our members again, cause it’s been so long and we miss them," says Del Prudhomme, Head Trainer at Gigi’s Downtown. “But, when they come back, there will be some changes from what they’re used to.” According to Prudhomme, Gigi’s plans to take precautionary measures and will follow state guidelines to protect their members who decide to return.