Gigi’s Downtown gym prepares to reopen during Phase 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With Phase 1 of reopening beginning today, many people are eager to get back into their workout routines.
Many gyms across the state will be getting back to business as they welcome members for the first time since being forced to close in March.
“We’re really happy to be able to get back to business and see our members again, cause it’s been so long and we miss them," says Del Prudhomme, Head Trainer at Gigi’s Downtown. “But, when they come back, there will be some changes from what they’re used to.” According to Prudhomme, Gigi’s plans to take precautionary measures and will follow state guidelines to protect their members who decide to return.
“We’ve enhanced our already enhanced cleaning processes that we had in place, to be sure that it’s going to be safe for them. Cause first and foremost we want to be sure that they can come into a safe and clean environment.”
The gym is also planning to limit capacity to forty-five people at a time on a first come first serve basis. As for PPE, “facemasks are totally up to the member, you know, we encourage it. But it’s not going to be required.” However, Prudhomme says Gigi’s staff will be wearing them.
Some of the equipment around the gym will also be marked as ‘out of service’ in order to practice social distancing.
Prudhomme says Gigi’s downtown is waiting on guidance from the state before deciding when to begin holding classes again, all information will be posted on their Facebook page.
Christus Louisiana Athletic Club, which is part of the Christus Ochsner Health System has decided to keep its doors closed, despite the governor’s green light. The gym released a statement to members saying in part, “in light of the ongoing health concerns of COVID-19, we feel an enormous responsibility to ensure all protocols for opening and operation are properly vetted for the public’s safety and in the best interests of our associates.”
A spokesperson for the fitness center says it will remain closed until further notice, but the gym is encouraging members to continue their health journeys.
