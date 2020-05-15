FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms last through the weekend, sunshine returns next week

The good news is we aren’t dealing with the heavy rainfall we were yesterday across portions of Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures have warmed as well as we are in the upper 70′s further south where there has been more cloud cover to the lower 80′s for areas to the north where they have seen sunshine. Going through the rest of the afternoon we see shower and storm chances sticking around as we continue to deal with strong southerly flow as well as the low pressure system back off into Texas. Temperatures are very slow to cool as we head into the overnight time frame as we only drop into the lower 70′s as we see plenty of clouds helping to keep temperatures mild. Into our Saturday we can expect some showers and even a few storms to start the morning off as you are waking up, a line of showers and storms looks to push through during the middle portion of our morning into the early afternoon bringing tropical downpours with them. The severe threat remains low, but we will have to watch for some areas that could see some localized flooding. Another break in the rain looks to move in during the overnight hours tomorrow, but we still have Sunday to go. Highs will be very similar to Friday as we are in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.