FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms last through the weekend, sunshine returns next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen a few showers so far today, but not to the extent of what we saw on our Thursday. As we go through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we see the chance of some showers and storms remaining.
The good news is we aren’t dealing with the heavy rainfall we were yesterday across portions of Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures have warmed as well as we are in the upper 70′s further south where there has been more cloud cover to the lower 80′s for areas to the north where they have seen sunshine. Going through the rest of the afternoon we see shower and storm chances sticking around as we continue to deal with strong southerly flow as well as the low pressure system back off into Texas. Temperatures are very slow to cool as we head into the overnight time frame as we only drop into the lower 70′s as we see plenty of clouds helping to keep temperatures mild. Into our Saturday we can expect some showers and even a few storms to start the morning off as you are waking up, a line of showers and storms looks to push through during the middle portion of our morning into the early afternoon bringing tropical downpours with them. The severe threat remains low, but we will have to watch for some areas that could see some localized flooding. Another break in the rain looks to move in during the overnight hours tomorrow, but we still have Sunday to go. Highs will be very similar to Friday as we are in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.
For Sunday we start off a few degrees cooler around the 70 degree mark here in Lake Charles with upper 60′s for surrounding areas. Another round of showers and storms moves through Sunday as the disturbance begins to move slightly eastward thanks to the system in the Atlantic helping to steer it away. Highs Sunday warm into the lower 80′s and the same can be said for our Monday. For our Monday it won’t be as wet as we still have to deal with a few showers around but the rain begins to clear the region.
As we move into the later portions of next week sunshine makes a return and we get to dry things out. We also see temperatures warming into the middle and upper 80′s. Keep the rain gear handy this weekend and as always you can check the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and look at radar.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
