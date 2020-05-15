FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active pattern continues through the weekend as more storms return each day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After parts of Southwest Louisiana dealt with flash flooding on Thursday, more scattered heavy thunderstorms will again be likely later today as we move closer to midday and afternoon. Depending on where these storms set up, they may not move out quickly and this could again lead to a threat of more localized street flooding in a few spots, especially if the same areas that were hardest hit on Thursday see more heavy rain.
This pattern in place won’t change much through the weekend, so expect more scattered thunderstorms to return Saturday and Sunday. In the meantime, some breaks in the rain this evening should lend to decent outdoor conditions, but just be prepared for a few storms to linger into the early evening before the next round arrives Saturday morning and afternoon. Lows won’t drop out of the lower 70s with a very muggy feel ahead into the weekend.
Rain chances remain at 60-70% both Saturday and Sunday as another round of numerous scattered downpours returns by Saturday morning. The upper level low remains over Texas through the first half of the weekend sending upper level disturbances over the state and keeping the weather pattern very unsettled with the onset of more storms tomorrow. It won’t be raining all day, but as storms pop up, be aware of the lightning if you do plan to be outdoors tomorrow in between the storms.
More rain into Sunday as the low pressure over Texas tracks across the state. This could bring heavier rain to the area with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible on Sunday as the low moves east. Lingering showers into Monday as wrap around moisture behind the departing low keeps clouds and showers in place most of the day Monday although they should be much lighter in intensity.
While no severe weather is anticipated, as was the case on Thursday, a few storms could produce waterspouts over the coastal parishes and the sighting of a few tropical funnel clouds are also possible with these slow-moving storms that collide with the sea breeze. These rarely touch down but will again be possible in any storms that develop through the weekend.
Next week looks fantastic after showers push out Monday. Several days of sunshine returns beginning Tuesday giving our area a nice chance to dry out. Meanwhile, drier air getting pulled down on the backside of a tropical system moving up the eastern seaboard will send lower temperatures our way next week as well as we get a chance to enjoy some 60s again at night!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.