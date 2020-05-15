Coushatta Casino Resort reopens Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Coushatta Casino Resort will reopen on Wednesday, May 20 at noon.
The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana said the resort will reopen in careful phases. The entire gaming floor, the Seven Clans Hotel and many restaurants will open on May 20.
Coushatta previously reopened its golf course and in-store fuel service at the beginning of May.
Coushatta said the casino resort will open under guidelines and recommendations including patron density, social distancing, capacity control, temperature and health screenings, sanitation and other related protocols.
Guests will have their temperatures checked at each entrance with a thermal scanner that is “touchless and non-invasive,” and there will be cleaning and sanitation procedures, Coushatta said.
