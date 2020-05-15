Churches prepare for reopening in Phase 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Trinity Baptist Church, like many other churches, went virtual during the stay-at-home order. As a part of Phase 1, churches are able to resume services at 25% capacity and maintain sanitizing practices. Worship pastor, Randy Monroe explained Trinity has a plan in place to follow these guidelines.
Their largest worship hall holds 800 people.
“We’re just right there on the money of having 200 seats in our worship space which means, and we knew this early, that we would have to facilitate multiple worship services in order to allow our people to come back to Trinity Baptist Church,” Monroe said. “We also have a student ministry space called ‘The Cavern’ and again following the same formula, we have room for 75 people in it."
Monroe explained Trinity Baptist added more services, but also will be able to run two simultaneous services at the same time to maximize attendees.
Catholic churches across Lake Charles are also resuming mass. As of May 1, when the order was lifted by the Diocese of Lake Charles, they were able to hold outdoor services. In a recently released statement, Bishop Glen John Provost wrote: “Pastors are asked to use their discretion while respecting current guidelines regarding the number and manner of attendance to ensure that the faithful have access to the Eucharist."
But some churches, like the United Methodist Churches, are holding off a bit longer, until May 31, at the earliest.
“When we look at all the preparations that churches have to make to be in compliance, we felt that the extra days, the couple extra weeks would give us a better opportunity to reduce the risk of the virus being passed,” said Tom Dolph, District Superintendent for the United Methodist Church.
Both the United Methodist Church and Trinity Baptist will be continuing their streaming of services until further notice.
