Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office to reopen to the public

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office will reopen to the public beginning May 20.
The hours of operation will resume as normal from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. In-person visits to the office will have the hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Masks will be required by all visitors at the District Attorney’s office. “All CPDAO employees who come in contact with the public will also be required to wear a mask for protection,” says Patsy Dugas, public information officer for CPDAO. Lobby areas will be open and social distancing protocols will be maintained. Temperature checks will be conducted on each visitor prior to entering any restricted area of the office.
The CPDAO encourages the public to call the office or utilize electronic communications if possible. You can also email their COVID-19 help desk if you have questions and are unable to reach the office.
They also give these reminders:
· All tickets with court dates that were scheduled from Mar. 16 to Apr. 27, will be rescheduled. You will receive a letter in the mail. If your address has changed, please call the traffic division with a change of address.
· All individuals enrolled in PreTrial diversion or Misdemeanor Probation will be contacted regarding your next appointment. You may call your case manager with any questions
· Criminal court date appearances will vary depending upon the division. Please check with your attorney or division for court appearances beginning May 18.
