Beloved priest from Lake Charles Diocese laid to rest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Monsignor Ronald Groth of the Diocese of Lake Charles was laid to rest, after two days of prayer and remembrance by so many who loved him. Father Groth served as pastor at many churches in the Diocese over the years.
He is remembered as one with many gifts for ministry, including his beautiful tenor voice. Monsignor Groth was known for his deep faith and intense desire to bring people to Christ.
He died Sunday, on Mother’s Day, in his residence in Hathaway after a lengthy illness. He was 77 years old.
Due to social distancing the funeral mass in Jennings was limited to family and brother priests.
To ready his obituary click here.
To watch the mass at Our Lady Help of Christians click here.
