Barbershops reopen

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - As businesses begin to reopen this morning with the partial lifting of Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay at home order, a Sulphur barbershop gladly welcomed shaggy customers.
Troy Darby with Hollywood Barber Shop on Cities Services Highway had a line of customers waiting on him at 7:30am. The shop, which has been in business for 63 years, practiced social distancing and limited the number of clients inside the shop. The others waited outside. Darby said he’s happy to be back on the job and expects to be busy today and tomorrow.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.