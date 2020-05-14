Wayne Reese, Sr. remembered as a legendary coach, and a superhero father

“When he was getting sick, he was a very proud man. He would not let you know how bad the pain was, but we could see it. All he would tell us is ‘I’m going to be alright, I’m going to be alright.’ Finally we said after consulting with his doctor, and after being on several things, we took him to the emergency room. Well the sad part about that, I didn’t even realize once I let him out and parked the car, I could not go back in. I could not see him,” said Stella Reese.