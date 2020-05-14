Update on City of Lake Charles operations amid COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will be instituting the following changes to its day-to-day operations.
Specific city buildings and facilities will reopen to the public beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 18, this includes City Hall and Central School. “Recreation centers will be open for rentals only and strict capacity restrictions will be enforced in accordance with state orders” says Katie Harrington, public information officer for City of Lake Charles.
Public safety, transit, and garbage and trash collection and recycling services are all operational.
Modifications that have been made to transit service in order to ensure the safety of patrons and employees will remain in place. Each bus will continue to limit the number of riders and the city will continue using a local vendor to sanitize the buses throughout the day.
Mallard Cove reopened to the public on Monday, May 4, with strict operating guidelines and the greenspace at city parks remains accessible to the public.
Water bill payments and permit applications, along with many other services, can be completed securely online or by contacting the appropriate department via telephone. If a citizen wishes to conduct their business at City Hall in person, they are encouraged to call the appropriate department and schedule an appointment.
The City will continuously re-evaluate this status and provide regular updates as they occur.
All employees interacting with the public are required to wear masks, as specified in Governor Edwards executive order, and citizens are encouraged to do so as well. Additional safety precautions, including the installation of plexi-glass partitions, are being taken in an effort to protect citizens and City personnel. Social distancing will also be enforced in City buildings.
For current information on the status of City of Lake Charles services, visit here.
For the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, dial 211, text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 or visit www.la211help.org. Visit www.CDC.gov for proper handwashing and other preventative guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.