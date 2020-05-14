SWLA Arrest Report - May 13, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 13, 2020.
Anthony Tyrone Alexander, 38, Kenner: Production, manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); attempt and conspiracy; following vehicles; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Damun Parrish Barfield, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; burglary.
Candyce Marie Kettler, 25, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; open alcoholic beverage containers.
Kmohne Davontez Kimble Young, 24, Iowa: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; robbery; theft under $1,000.
Dominque Rondale Dyer, 32, Lake Charles: Robbery; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Gabriel Reyshard Scroggins, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
Kenneth Shane Rosfeld, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Kenneth Edward Olivier, 38, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Carl Harris, 43, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia.
Margaret Powell Nelson, 65, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristina Gibson, 33, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Jacob Lee Vincent, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.
Timothy J. Frederick, 31, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000 (4 charges); attempted contempt of court; contempt of court.
Charles Edward Ellis Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal conspiracy; illegal possession of weapons while in possession of a criminally dangerous substance.
Edwin Jay Reyes, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal conspiracy; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Lashawna Renee Blood, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; contributing to juvenile delinquency.
Keitha Gordon, 31, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer.
Rachele Boroughs McLendon, 34, Sulphur: Bank fraud (4 charges).
Kevin Lawrence Riche, 34, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Kalab Patrick Lafleur, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (3 charges).
Stacie Nicole Deshotel, 20, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; theft under $1,000; criminal mischief.
Dwayne Edwin Thomas, 28, New Orleans: Instate detainer.
Timothy John Stoutes Sr., 58, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks between $500 and $1,500.
