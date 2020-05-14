Sports Person of the Week - Kimmie Rushford

“Oh no, I couldn’t do that if I tried. I’m definitely coming back," Rushford said. "That’s all I’ve been thinking about. I’m going to choose my graduate school based on whatever education I think is best fit. Then the plan is once I get accepted I’ll give the coach wherever I’m going a phone call if it’s not UL and say ‘Hey! This is what I want to do I have a year of eligibility left even if I can walk on, I would love to be part of the team.’ Just because I would like to say goodbye to it well.”