SENIOR NIGHT: Abbie Clark, Starks

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Starks' Abbie Clark. She's been a varsity athlete for the Lady Panthers since 7th grade playing basketball, softball and track.
On the diamond, Abbie was the team’s catcher and shortstop as she earned Academic All-state honors.
She also shined in field events throwing both the discus and shot put. Abbie was the runner-up in the 2019 Class C discus championships.
Thanks to her versatility playing three sports, Abbie was named the Female Athlete of the Year for Starks in 2019. In addition, Abbie was the Homecoming Queen as well as the 2020 Starks High School Student of the Year.
Abbie will graduate with over a 4.0 GPA and plans to be a nursing student at Northwestern State in the fall.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.