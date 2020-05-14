McNeese terminates search for new athletic director

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University has terminated the search for a Director of Athletics and no timetable has been set to open a new search.
“This was a very thorough search and many highly qualified candidates applied for this position,” McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel said. “However, after carefully consideration, we have decided to terminate this search and leave the position unfilled for now.”
Burckel cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on spring sports and the resulting decline in revenue as a factor in the decision.
“The recovery process is very fluid but we are planning for a full fall sports season. We are waiting on guidance from the NCAA and Southland Conference on when student-athletes can return to begin practice and participate in team meetings,” he said.
A new search will begin during within the 2020-2021 academic year and all applicants have been encouraged to reapply.
