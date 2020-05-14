52 McNeese student-athletes to receive degrees on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A total of 52 McNeese student-athletes will receive their degrees on Saturday during McNeese State University’s virtual commencement ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on the university’s Facebook page.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of traditional spring commencement ceremonies scheduled at McNeese and at other institutions across the nation.
Of the 52 graduates, 17 student-athletes were named to the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2019 while many more are expected to land on the league’s 2020 spring honor roll which has not yet been released.
The virtual program will incorporate many of the same elements associated with the traditional commencement ceremony, including welcome and congratulatory messages from university administrators and college deans and the conferring of degrees. A congratulatory message from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will also be included.
Candidates’ names will not be individually announced during the virtual ceremony. The prospective candidates list will appear in the May 16 edition of the American Press and be posted online.
Diplomas and honor cords will be mailed to graduates the week following the virtual ceremony.
A traditional commencement program is being planned Aug. 1 for the spring graduates and their families. This date is contingent on health and safety guidelines that are in effect at that time. Graduating students should check their email for messages related to this upcoming ceremony.
To celebrate, graduates are encouraged to wear their regalia and to share their graduation photos on social media using #McneeseGrad.
McNeese Student-Athlete 2020 Spring Graduates
Baseball (6): John Boushelle, Welles Cooley, Daniel Hecker, Clayton Rasbeary, Hunter Reeves, Brett Whelton.
Football (10): Jamarus Bolding, Matt Gardner, D’Andre Hicks, Joe Latronico, Elijah Mack, Cody Orgeron, Justin Pratt, Tanner Pugh, Cyron Sutton, Kyle Varnell.
Men’s Golf (1): Reid Giardina.
Men’s Track and Field (7): Donavon Banks, Gared Brown, Brian Flanagan, Tyler Hixon, Nemanja Koviljac, Damian O’Boyle, Ethan Rapp.
Soccer (3): Rachel Palet, Alexis Rodriguez, Juna Suppan.
Softball (6): Alexsandra Flores, Ashley Koncir, Cori McCrary, Alexandria Saldivar, Caroline Settle, Brenique Wright.
Tennis (2): Stella Carra, Marija Mastilovic.
Women’s Basketball (3): Damilola Balogun, Regan Bolton, Sky Jasper.
Women’s Golf (1): Sunny Kilian.
Women’s Track and Field (9): Alanna Arvie, Brentney Carroll, Crystal Coulter, Haile Gilroy, Sophie Grabner, Sally Hughes, Gladys Jerotich, Grace McKenzie (Masters), Rachel Woods.
Volleyball (4): Katelyn Elliott, Angela McGownd, Keegan Nelms, Haley Schneider.
