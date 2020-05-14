Local restaurant owner concerned about Phase 1 reopening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Restaurants and businesses are putting the final touches in order to gear up for reopening on Friday.
Under Phase 1, restaurants can reopen at 25% limited occupancy under the governor’s guideline and make sure everyone in the restaurant can maintain social distancing.
Southern Spice Restaurant and Grill is one of many restaurants reopening Friday and owner Danita Leleux said she has questions but not enough answers for how Phase 1 is going to go.
“How do you work it when they come up and say you can only let 10 or 12 people in, and there’s 20 or 30 people out there, how do you tell them that they have to wait?” Leleux said. “These are all things that we’re considering, that we just don’t, we’re kind of at a loss as to how even start this process.”
The restaurant has been doing takeout orders and have recently added outdoor seating. Although Leleux said they’re still down 50% of what they’d normally be making, it has worked out for them.
“In some ways, it has worked out better for us because we are working with smaller staffs,” Leleux said. "We’re all kind of scrambling for the right way to do this or a way that’s going to work for us and still handle all of the to-go orders that are coming in and out.”
Despite spreading out the tables and chairs and adding more sanitization practices, Leleux worries about what she calls the “unknown quality” of Phase 1.
“I’m very apprehensive about it,” Leleux said. “I don’t know what to expect, to begin with. We’re all flying blind in this situation. None of us have ever been through anything like this besides Hurricane Rite and it was just of a case of, you closed, and when you came back you opened.”
For the customers they serve, they want them to know one thing.
“We just ask that they be patient, and they be kind because I think right now, we all need that," Leleux said. "We will want to be open and we want our people back in. But we will find a way to go through all of this the right way.”
Southern Spice is also working around shortages of meat and other supplies. They ask customers to be patient with all restaurants during this time.
