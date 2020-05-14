Hometown Hero - Pye Brown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friends and former students of Pye Brown recently honored the Lake Charles educator with her own birthday parade.
"I've heard Ms. Pye Brown's name since I was a kid," said Myron White. "I like history, I like to know everything about my community. She's one of those names that has always come up."
"Just been a leader in the community," said Angela Arceneaux. "She's done so much by leading young people like myself to do great things."
That's what many people were saying about Pye Brown, as they lined up to honor her with a parade on her 91st birthday May 10.
"I'm going to give you a lick for every year," Brown told the parade entries. "That'll be 91 licks. Thank you. You all know I love you."
The Caddo parish native began teaching in Lake Charles in the 1950s.
"I along with some other teachers from Calcasieu Parish helped to integrate some schools in Calcasieu Parish, as far as staff was concerned," said Brown.
Later Brown worked in the Calcasieu School system office and became a two-term member of the board.
"She's a go getter," said Vesta Jones. "She's a lively person. She's a very good person. She's been like that in the 67 years I've known her."
"She loves everybody," said Carolynn White. "She's just one of the strongest, God-fearing women that I know. She keeps that beautiful smile. She's as beautiful inside as she is on the outside."
Over a hundred cars showed up for her birthday parade.
"For the first time in my 91 years, I'm speechless. As a general rule, I never get tired of talking."
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and Christian Baptist Church organized the parade.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.