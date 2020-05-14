Gov. Edwards announces changes to Phase 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. Edwards has announced a few changes to his Phase 1 plan that can affect shopping malls and casinos.
Casinos in Louisiana are being allowed to open 50% of their games instead of 25% percent on Friday, May 15. However, there will still be only 25% occupancy allowed inside of the casinos. This change comes after Louisiana received complaints for the original limitations set.
According to The Advocate, “shopping mall retailers with interior entrances” will also be allowed to reopen. They must follow the 25% capacity guideline as well. Originally, stores inside of shopping malls (without an exterior entrance) were not allowed to open under Phase 1.
“The capacity requirement is calculated by either one person per 60 square feet of gross area or 25% of the posted capacity by the State Fire Marshal, which is issuing the guidance in conjunction with Edwards’ administration.”
Businesses in Louisiana are required to register in order to reopen and receive guidance as the state moves through a phased reopening.
Edwards said business employees and residents should wear masks and practice social distancing while in public throughout each phase.
