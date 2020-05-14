FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stormy morning and afternoon, a change in the pattern comes next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A stormy morning and afternoon so far as we have seen rounds of rain and storms moving across Southwest Louisiana. As we progress through the rest of the afternoon and evening the coverage of showers and storms will decrease before more rain moves in for Friday.
Temperatures have varied this afternoon as many areas along and south of I-10 have remained cool because of all the rain we have been seeing. Areas to the north such as Deridder and Fort Polk have remained much warmer with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80. Through the rest of the evening we can expect some scattered showers and storms to move through with temperatures holding very steady in most areas in the lower 70′s. Starting out Friday morning we can expect temperatures in the lower 70′s and a few upper 60′s for our inland areas. We will also be watching for the next batch of rain to move through very similar to what we have seen for our Thursday. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well as we look to warm into the lower 80′s. Make sure to keep the rain gear handy as we see rounds of showers and storms pushing through the region. As we head into Saturday evening another warm night is in store as we start Sunday out in the lower 70′s for lows once again. Saturday looks to be a little drier for the morning hours and then more storms firing up during the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80′s.
As we head into Sunday we see more rain and storms moving through the region as we finally begin to see the low breaking down and moving off to the east. We do see the potential for a tropical system to form and move off the east coast of Florida with no threat to Southwest Louisiana, which is very good as well as it will aid in the fact we clear out into next week. Highs remain warm as we reach the middle 80′s for highs.
Sunshine does look to return as we head into the middle of next week as we see temperatures warming into the upper 80′s by late next week, so we dry things out and build in the heat. Continue to keep the rain gear handy for the next couple of days and as always keep the KPLC 7weather for the latest look at radar and updates.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
