FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our current rainy pattern in place looks to take a break next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An early check of radar showers beginning to develop across parts of Southwest Louisiana which is a trend that will likely continue as we move through the remainder of the morning hours. These showers getting an early start are the result of an upper level disturbance and plentiful tropical moisture in place as felt by our very warm temperatures early this morning and muggy feel.
I’ve capped out our rain chances at 60%, and while that sounds high, keep in mind these will be scattered in nature and it won’t be raining continuously all day today. Just be ready for a quick developing shower or thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s with southeasterly winds between 10 and 15 mph.
By early evening, the bulk of the rain should start to diminish with showers continuing to taper off before midnight. An additional threat of a few showers forming overnight will again be possible for Friday with another round of scattered showers developing through the day tomorrow. Highs again top out in the lower to middle 80s with a 40-50% coverage of rain tomorrow.
Saturday will end up being a lot like Friday with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the day. Meanwhile, heavier rain setting up over parts of Central and East Texas will be on the way Sunday as an area of low pressure moves across the state. Sunday is certainly looking like the rainier of our two weekend days.
With the low pressure moving across the state on Sunday, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms that could begin during the morning and last into the afternoon and evening before coming to an end by early Monday. The good news though is that the weather pattern overall begins to improve faster next week as a developing tropical system in the Atlantic brings some steering currents that move the low pressure out of the area early next week.
Both of our latest computer model runs have the low pressure departing by Monday with a few leftover showers Monday giving way to an abundance of sunshine for the rest of next week! Hopefully these trends continue as models are just now making the switch to a drier trend and a lot could still change since this forecast is largely based on the development of what could be named Arthur off the east coast of Florida by this weekend.
Speaking of the tropics, the National Hurricane Center gives this area a high 70% chance of development over the next 5 days, which is forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of drought stricken and wildfire ravaged South Florida over the next few days. This low should move into the Atlantic over the weekend after crossing South Florida and stay off the East Coast. This system will likely become named Arthur and be designated a sub-tropical low. As it moves up the Atlantic it will help dry things out over the Southeastern U.S., pulling the stubborn low out of Texas and Louisiana by early next week and bringing sunshine and drier air in its wake.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
