FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our current rainy pattern in place looks to take a break next week

Speaking of the tropics, the National Hurricane Center gives this area a high 70% chance of development over the next 5 days, which is forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of drought stricken and wildfire ravaged South Florida over the next few days. This low should move into the Atlantic over the weekend after crossing South Florida and stay off the East Coast. This system will likely become named Arthur and be designated a sub-tropical low. As it moves up the Atlantic it will help dry things out over the Southeastern U.S., pulling the stubborn low out of Texas and Louisiana by early next week and bringing sunshine and drier air in its wake.