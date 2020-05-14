Cancer patient shares treatment journey during COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - During the coronavirus pandemic, cancer treatment for many Southwest Louisiana patients could not be postponed.
Patient Nickie LeBleu was diagnosed with breast cancer just before the pandemic hit the Lake Area.
“[The] first appointment that we found out, I was able to have my husband come with me so it was a little bit easier," LeBleu said. "Then our first chemo round he was allowed to come back which made that a whole lot easier.”
LeBleu’s husband is not able to attend her appointments with her because of the coronavirus and new safety measures. LeBleu said the hardest part is not having her husband with her every step of the way.
“It’s a little easier now since it’s been quite a while but it took some getting used to," LeBleu said. "[I shed] a lot of tears in the parking lot.”
With all the changes, nurses at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital wanted to do something nice for their patients and put together care bags for them that included a cloth mask, hand sanitizer, and tips on how to practice safe health precautions during the pandemic.
“Getting the diagnosis of cancer is already a stressful time for them," nurse Heather LaBauve said. "So, with all these changes and them having to come in without their loved one [...] I just wanted to give them something that would give them a little comfort and also you know help protect them.”
An effort that LeBleu said goes a long way.
“They’re thinking about us through it all," LeBleu said. "[They think about] what’s going to make us have a smile on our face and help out just a little bit.”
