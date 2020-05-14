Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries to gradually reopen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library has announced that it will be gradually reopening its physical locations.
During the reopening process, they will be introducing steps to ensure that they are in line with all recommendations made by the Governor, parish officials, the CDC, and local health departments.
Book returns will begin again at all branch locations on Monday, May 18, 2020. All returned books will be collected and quarantined for 72 hours. All materials handled by staff and library patrons will be disinfected and quarantined for five days.
No laptops, hotspots, iPads, American Girl Dolls, or sensory backpacks will be accepted in book drops. The library asks that you keep these items with you.
Due dates will continue to be extended until the library branches are completely open.
All branches will be providing limited printing services with up to 20 free pages for critical needs. Anyone who needs printing services should refer to the library’s website HERE for instructions on how to use the printing services or arrange to pick up print jobs.
Limited curbside service will begin at all branch locations beginning on May 26, 2020.
Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Hayes and Starks branches will conduct their curbside services during their normal hours.
- Using the online catalog, patrons will place holds and choose a library from which they would like to pick their items up. At this time, print materials, discs, games, and audio CD’s are the only items in circulation, due to the ability to keep contamination to a minimum. Patrons will also be limited to 10 items per account.
- Once the items have been located, library staff will notify patrons via telephone and arrange a pick-up time.
- At the pick-up time, patrons can look for curbside pickup signage in the parking lot and park in one of the designated slots. A telephone number will be provided on all signage to call and alert staff of their arrival. Library staff will deliver items to the patron’s car in protective bags labeled with the patron’s information.
In addition to this, the Library To-Go outreach service will be implementing a “Drop and Swap” delivery service to homebound individuals and families. Anyone who is unable to visit a library due to age, illness, or physical limitations can register with Library To-Go and receive free delivery of library materials to their front door.
To sign up for Library To-Go you can call (337) 721-7148.
