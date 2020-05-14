Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Sheriff’s Office reopening to public on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office buildings will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18.
Residents and businesses needing services such as occupational licenses, building and development permits and camping spots are encouraged to continue using online features through the government website, CPPJ said.
Citizens who need in-person services at Parish facilities are asked to follow social distancing requirements and wear masks in Parish buildings.
All Calcasieu Parish Sherrif’s Office buildings will reopen to the public on Monday but the public is encouraged to conduct business over the phone or online if possible.
Sheriff Mancuso said you must call and set up an appointment if you are meeting with Mancuso or Chief Stitch Guillory, fingerprinting or needing assistance from a CPSO Law Enforcement Center.
The public is asked to wear a mask at the Sheriff’s Office and will also be subject to a health screening completed by a deputy upon arrival.
Visitation at the Calcasieu Correctional Center or Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison will remain suspended until further notice. Inmates will continue to receive free phone calls during the week, CPSO said.
