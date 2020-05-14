Boil Advisory for LeBleu Settlement

Boil Advisory for LeBleu Settlement
Boil water advisory (Source: WALB)
By Caroline Habetz | May 14, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 2:58 PM

LEBLEU SETTLEMENT, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish WaterWorks District #8 is advising residents of a boil advisory.

This morning, a water main break in LeBleu Settlement left 206 customers without water. Crews have been repairing as the weather allows.

A boil notice is in affect for customers in these locations:

· River Road (section)

· LaFleur Road

· Tuilerie Road

· Bayou Serpent Road

· Montfort Road

· Vive Road

· Loftin Road

· Davis Road

· Ogea Road

· Claude Hebert Road (section)

Until further notice, the boil advisory will remain in affect.

You can reach out to Calcasieu WaterWorks District #8 by going to their Facebook page for any updates as they are available.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.