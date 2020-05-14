Boil Advisory for LeBleu Settlement

LEBLEU SETTLEMENT, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish WaterWorks District #8 is advising residents of a boil advisory.
This morning, a water main break in LeBleu Settlement left 206 customers without water. Crews have been repairing as the weather allows.
A boil notice is in affect for customers in these locations:
· River Road (section)
· LaFleur Road
· Tuilerie Road
· Bayou Serpent Road
· Montfort Road
· Vive Road
· Loftin Road
· Davis Road
· Ogea Road
· Claude Hebert Road (section)
Until further notice, the boil advisory will remain in affect.
You can reach out to Calcasieu WaterWorks District #8 by going to their Facebook page for any updates as they are available.
