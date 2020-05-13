St. Louis wrestler Alex Yokubaitis earns All-American honors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis Catholic senior wrestler Alex Yokubaitis recently completed a state championship four-peat at the high school level. He was honored in May’s issue of Wrestling USA by being named an All-American Honorable Mention wrestler. He’s the only Louisiana athlete to earn All-American honors.
Yokubaitis finished his senior season with a 54-1 record, while never losing to a Louisiana-based wrestler en route to the state title.
He signed with Oklahoma State in November as he plans to major in mechanical engineering and wrestle with arguably the No. 1 recruiting class in the country this fall.
In addition, Yokubaitis was also nominated for the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. The award is presented annually to a high school senior and is based equally on outstanding wrestling success, scholastic achievement and citizenship or community service. Winners are chosen at the state and regional levels with the national winner traditionally named at the Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Honors Weekend each summer.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.