Southwest Louisiana lands two on the Track & Field Coaches All-State team

LOUISIANA (KPLC) - A pair of student-athletes hailing from Southwest Louisiana made the Allstate Sugar Bowl Louisiana Track & Field Coaches All-State teams released on Wednesday. Westlake’s Brock Meyer and Sam Houston’s Halyn Senegal made the cut for the canceled 2020 spring season.
Meyer is a senior pole vaulter who made it to the State Championship Meet all four years with the Rams. Meyer finished his senior indoor season as state champion by clearing 16 feet. The LSU commit won the Class 3A outdoor state championship in 2019 as well.
Sam Houston middle-distance runner Halyn Senegal continues to shine at the 800-meter. She won the 2019 outdoor title and followed up with with a 2020 indoor Class 5A championship. Senegal missed setting the state composite record by 0.57 of a second with a time of 2:15.78.
