Several key Saints players heading into contract years

It’s been an interesting three-year existence for Williams here in New Orleans. On one hand, he’s been a magnet for interceptions. He has ten for his career, which is exactly what the Saints drafted him for. However, he’s been prone to big mistakes in particular in the tackling part of the game. As he heads into his fourth and final year of his contract, if he can limit his mistakes and reusme his ball-hawking ways, he could earn a big payday.