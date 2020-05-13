SENIOR NIGHT: Jennings tennis senior class

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on the Jennings tennis team senior class. The Bulldogs have had a regional finalist or a regional champion every year for the last eight years.
In the 2019 season, the Dogs qualified eight for the state tournament. Both the girl’s and boy’s team started the 2020 season with 5-3 records.
Maddie Futch has qualified for the state tournament every year of high school. This season she was on a seven-match winning streak.
Caroline VanHook qualified for the state tournament the last two years. Both Futch and VanHook received All-Academic honors from LHSAA for maintaining a GPA of 4.0 all four years of high school.
Trey Williams and Slade Walker qualified for the state tournament last year and were on the way to do so again this season with a doubles record of 6-4.
Other seniors include Cullen Lantz, Savanna Noeske, Sadie Cox, and Katie Babineaux.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
