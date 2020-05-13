School board considering reconfiguration plan involving four elementary schools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is considering a reconfiguration plan involving four elementary schools: John F. Kennedy, T.H. Watkins, Combre-Fondel, and J.D. Clifton.
The item will be brought up at the school board’s Budget Committee Meeting on May 26. The school board says there will be opportunities for the public to share feedback before and during the meeting.
Under the plan, T.H. Watkins and John F. Kennedy would be combined. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students would attend T.H. Watkins and John F. Kennedy would become an early childhood center for 3 and 4-year-old students in the Head Start and Pre-Kindergarten programs.
Similarly, current kindergarten through fifth-grade students at J.D. Clifton and Combre-Fondel Elementary would attend J.D. Clifton. Combre-Fondel would become an early childhood center.
The school board says the reconfiguration plan is being considered because of declining enrollment at the schools.
Read the school board’s Question and Answer Document below.
