Rep. Higgins pens request to President Trump for I-10 bridge funding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) has sent a letter to President Donald Trump as well as congressional appropriators today thanking him for his 2019 visit to Southwest Louisiana and requesting funding for a new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
The letter details his thanks to the President for his recent trip to the Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG Export Facility where President Trump spoke on the area’s need for a new bridge.
In regards to the bridge which Rep. Higgins notes has outlived its initial 50-year projected lifespan he says, “While our region is the fastest growing in Louisiana and among the top nationally for economic growth, Southwest Louisiana’s growing infrastructure needs have largely been unaddressed. In order for the State and the nation to fully capitalize on the success of these projects and corresponding job creation, we must ensure that the region receives the infrastructure resources it needs to thrive. This includes funding for a new Interstate bridge and the dredging of our waterways.”
You can read the letter in full below:
