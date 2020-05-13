McNeese Kickers take their auditions online

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With people all across the country getting creative as they adjust to changes brought on by COVID-19, the McNeese Cowgirl Kickers were no exception.
The Kickers took to zoom for spring auditions and summer workouts in order to kick off their preparations for the fall performance season.
Dance coach Lauren Morris says that zoom has made everything much easier, “We were really trying to hold out and see what was gonna happen if we could have auditions as we regularly have them, but we realized that during it, that over video and by zoom would be more effective as far as our timeline.”
Some of the kickers had been wondering what the tryouts were going to look like.
"I was thinking, Oh we can film all of our skills, we can do it as many times as we want, and make it the best ever!” said team co-captain Taylor Tran. “Then it was announced it was over zoom. Oh it’s going to be live. But it was still really hard.”
But Morris says there were still other changes that needed to be made as well, “We normally would start fresh in July and the officers would have to teach everything in the very first practice, but instead we’re doing things by video and so they’re going to know all these things when they come in to their first practice.”
But for many, while the zoom meetings are helpful, they can’t wait for things to get back to normal.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the team in person and getting to Bond with them,” says Tran. “Just being able to do what we all love with different people that you’ve never met before and you wouldn’t have met them if not for this organization. I think that is amazing.”
