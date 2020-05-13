L’Auberge Casino Resort reopens Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles is reopening on Monday, May 18 with limited offerings.
L’Auberge posted the announcement on Facebook and said details will be made available on Facebook and on their website in the coming days.
“While we are excited to welcome you back, it is imperative that we create a safe environment for you and our team members,” L’Auberge said. “With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and state and local leaders to finalize a comprehensive plan for the reopening of L’Auberge Lake Charles.”
