Lake Area woman beats COVID-19, leaves hospital after 53 days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After fifty-three days in the hospital, one Lake Area woman is now back at home after beating COVID-19.
“I feel much better, I thank the lord for saving my life," 68-year-old Jean Antoine said. “I saw my family and when I saw the limo pulling up I thought ‘what’s really going on?’ You know. They were hollering and screaming, I was doing my thing doing a little dance. I was just praising the lord for saving my life and each of the doctors and nurses on each floor I went to.”
When Antoine went to the hospital over a month ago she didn’t have any symptoms of coronavirus.
“To tell you the truth, the reason I went to the emergency room was because my right hip was hurting,” Antoine said.
After she got to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, doctors told her she had pneumonia and she was given a nasal swab test.
“Friday and that Saturday she was in a regular room, and then on Sunday she was moved to ICU and we didn’t know why. So I called up there and I remember I was in the Ralphs parking lot and the doctor told me she had COVID," Antoine’s grandson, Tremaine Collins, said.
Eventually, Antoine had to be put on a ventilator.
“I couldn’t talk and I couldn’t walk. They had the machine in my mouth and I was slobbering like babies do. I had to push a button for them to come clean my nose and mouth," she said.
“To see her like that and know the circumstances, when I heard COVID-19, it equaled death to me because that’s what’s in the media. So to know we have a success story is just truly a blessing," Collins said.
The worst part of it all for Antoine? Being away from her loved ones.
“I just kept praying and praying because I just wanted to see my family," Antoine said.
Now she’s home with her grandson and family and on the road to recovery.
“I’m so happy to be alive! Thank you Jesus! Thank you Lord!” Antoine said.
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital says Antoine was one of their first COVID-19 in-patients they had in the Lake Area when she arrived several weeks ago.
