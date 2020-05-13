La. lawmakers move forward with bill to allow fibromyalgia patients to use medical marijuana

By Matt Houston | May 13, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 6:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At the capitol Wednesday, May 13, Louisiana lawmakers moved ahead with a proposal to allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana for people who suffer from fibromyalgia.

The bill’s author says fibromyalgia patients are living with chronic pain that could be helped by medical marijuana.

Right now, the drug is only approved for people dealing with a handful of medical conditions.

The bill now heads to the full House.

