Golden Nugget reopens on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Golden Nugget Lake Charles has announced its hotel, pool and restaurants are reopening on Friday, May 15 at 4 p.m. and the casino floor will reopen on Monday, May 18.
Owner and CEO Tilman Fertitta said Golden Nugget is following CDC, state and regulatory guidelines to maintain a safe and clean environment for guests and employees.
“We have anxiously awaited this reopening and look forward to welcoming the Lake Charles and surrounding communities back to our hotel and casino,” Fertitta said. “This is a step in the right direction to getting our employees back to work”
Under Golden Nugget’s health and sanitation guidelines, available casino positions will be limited to 25% of total gaming positions.
“Slot machines will be strategically placed out of service to encourage physical distancing,” the guidelines said.
Golden Nugget restaurants such as Landry’s Seafood House, Vic & Anthony’s, Saltgrass Steak House and Bills Bar & Burger will reopen their dining rooms on May 15.
Additional amenities to open on May 15 include H20 Pool and Lazy River, private beach, marina, and retail. Other amenities are slated to open based on business demands, Golden Nugget said.
Golden Nugget’s golf course will open Wednesday Through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Players can book tee times by calling or emailing Golden Nugget guest services.
