FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, more rain ahead to end the week

Temperatures have warmed as we are into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s across the region thanks to a little bit of sunshine filtering through the clouds. We are tracking a few showers and storms across the region with the heaviest concentration north of I-10, but everyone will stand the chance to see a shower or storm through the rest of the afternoon and into thee evening. Temperatures overnight will be very slow to drop as we see plenty of clouds and high humidity values. Temperatures fall into the middle 70′s and slowly into the lower 70′s by the time we reach Thursday morning with a few upper 60′s possible for northern zones. We see more showers and storms arriving as we head into Thursday morning as we will be tracking several rounds of rain moving through as we see a stationary boundary and cut-off low into Texas keeping us in a very unsettled pattern moving forward. Highs Thursday afternoon will once again be warming into the lower 80′s, even with limited sunshine and temperatures will be holding very steady as we head even into next week.