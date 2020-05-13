FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, more rain ahead to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm and muggy afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of moisture returning thanks to southerly flow returning. We have also seen scattered showers and storms returning, which will be a theme as we head into the rest of this week and lasting into next week as well.
Temperatures have warmed as we are into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s across the region thanks to a little bit of sunshine filtering through the clouds. We are tracking a few showers and storms across the region with the heaviest concentration north of I-10, but everyone will stand the chance to see a shower or storm through the rest of the afternoon and into thee evening. Temperatures overnight will be very slow to drop as we see plenty of clouds and high humidity values. Temperatures fall into the middle 70′s and slowly into the lower 70′s by the time we reach Thursday morning with a few upper 60′s possible for northern zones. We see more showers and storms arriving as we head into Thursday morning as we will be tracking several rounds of rain moving through as we see a stationary boundary and cut-off low into Texas keeping us in a very unsettled pattern moving forward. Highs Thursday afternoon will once again be warming into the lower 80′s, even with limited sunshine and temperatures will be holding very steady as we head even into next week.
As we head into the end of the week more rain chances are around and that is going to last through the weekend as we see more upper level disturbances moving through. As of now Saturday looks to be a little drier for the morning hours with more showers and storms moving through for the afternoon. Highs stick into the middle 80′s and humidity values will remain high and making it feel very tropical outside. The unsettled pattern continues into next week as well with rain chances remaining in the forecast each day.
The tropics are becoming active as well as we are tracking a disturbance forming in the Atlantic that has a chance of being the first storm of the year, which is early for this time of year. The good news is this storm will be no threat to Southwest Louisiana it moves off to the north and east. You can always track the showers and storms using the KPLC 7weather app, but make sure to keep the rain gear handy if you have to head out over the next several days.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
