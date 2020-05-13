FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher humidity along with daily rain chances begin to kick in today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting off with temperatures near 70 this morning, a marked increase in humidity has led to a warmer start across all of Southwest Louisiana as warned. This trend will continue for the foreseeable future with no cold fronts in sight, although plenty of rain ahead over the next several days due to a stalling weather pattern that will keep the wet weather around for longer than many of us would like.
By midday, remnants from storms over Texas will combine with daytime heating and the Gulf moisture in place to set off a round of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Rain chances today will just the be start of a rainy stretch as even higher chances arrive Thursday thanks to the arrival of a disturbance aloft that will bring even more showers and storms.
Computer models show this disturbance crossing the area by tomorrow morning with an increase in coverage of showers and thunderstorms possible earlier in the day Thursday. This pattern continues Friday with another healthy chance of showers and thunderstorms as these daily downpours will continue through the mainly the afternoon hours on Saturday.
By Sunday, another high chance of rain and storms as another upper disturbances moves across the state. The reason for this rainy pattern is driven by an upper level low that will become cut off and stalled over Texas for several days into next week. Thankfully for our area, the highest rain totals look to stay over Texas but get awfully close to our area with some indications up to 5 inches of rain possible through next Friday.
Severe weather doesn’t look to be any issue any day but watch for storms that could produce localized heavy rain and lightning if you plan to be outdoors, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs each day top out in the 80s with lows in the lower 70s as our tropical feel continues over at least the next 10 days.
Meanwhile, tropical formation in the Atlantic has a high probability over the upcoming weekend. The National Hurricane Center gives a high 70% chance of development as an area of low pressure comes together near the Bahamas by Saturday, drifting northward but staying off the U.S. coastline. This could be named Arthur but will pose no threat to the Gulf or to Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
