Ferry tolls set to resume after being suspended for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Today, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that toll collection will resume in the state.
It is to resume on May 18 for three ferries, including the Cameron Parish ferry.
The DOTD encourages motorists to pay in exact change to limit exposure to others. The DOTD is asking motorists to remain in their vehicles while on the ferry to limit interaction with others.
Call 511 or visit 511la.org for additional travel information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at http://www.dotd.la.gov/, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages
