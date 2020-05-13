Cinemark looking at ‘mid-summer’ reopening date for theaters

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While movie theaters in Louisiana are allowed to reopen with decreased capacity Friday, Cinemark theaters will not be opening right away.
"Cinemark is currently working toward a mid-summer opening date, contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as availability of studio content,” according to a statement from the movie theater chain.
Both theaters in Lake Charles belong to Cinemark.
The next major release currently scheduled is Tenet, a Christopher Nolan movie set to open July 17.
Read the full statement from Cinemark:
“Cinemark is currently working toward a mid-summer opening date, contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as availability of studio content. The first major release currently scheduled is Christopher Nolan’s Tenet set for July 17. It is important to note that the theatrical exhibition’s return to ‘normalcy’ may span multiple months, driven by staggered theatre openings due to government limits, reduced operating hours, lingering social distancing and a ramp up of consumer comfort with public gatherings.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.