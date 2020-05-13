Calcasieu Parish School Board to consider school reconfiguration plan, some school board members oppose

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - John F. Kennedy Elementary School teachers stood outside the Calcasieu Parish School Board building Tuesday voicing concerns about a plan the school board will be considering, which will impact four Calcasieu elementary schools.
“They always come and close our schools," Elaweena G. Woods a former educator and CPSB principal said. "They always come and close our community schools, after we have invested so much money into those schools.”
Some teachers, along with Woods, strongly disagree with plan being considered.
The plan would make J.D. Clifton and T.H. Watkins kindergarten through fifth grade schools, and turn John F. Kennedy and Combre-Fondel into early childhood centers.
District twelve school board member, Fredman Hardy, says he has an alternative idea to propose to the board.
“I think we’re going to try to propose having the newer school, which is Combre Middle School, become the elementary school from kindergarten through fifth grade," Fredman said. "And try to propose having Clifton, which is an older school, and have that school converted into a three-year-old and head start school.”
CPSB released a question & answer, Wednesday, regarding the reconfiguration plan. Saying in part, “These schools have had a pattern of declining enrollment in grades K-5. The reconfiguration provides an opportunity to keep a viable, operational school in each of these communities, while maximizing the use of school system financial resources and continuing to improve academic opportunities.”
Hardy does not deny something should be done, saying the drop in student enrollment is apparent, but he believes there is a better way to fix the issue.
Desmond Wallace of district fourteen, also has ideas.
“Another option is re-zoning, to take advantage of the growth that’s taking place in Southeast Lake Charles," Wallace said.
Wallace believes John F. Kennedy Elementary could benefit from re-zoning, which he says could bring more students to the school.
Elaweena Woods says people who live and have school aged children in these school zones just want to be heard.
“We’re the taxpayers, and this is our money, so I feel that the school board needs to listen to the parents who have concerns about their children moving from one school to another school,” Woods said.
COVID-19 has restricted the public from attending school board meetings. Many say that has made it harder to express their concerns with the board.
Wallace says, that is why next week’s parent meetings are so important.
Parents of T.H. Watkins and John F. Kennedy will meet Wednesday, May 20 at 5 p.m. at the T.H. Watkins Pavilion. Parents with students at Combre-Fondel or J.D. Clifton will meet Thursday, May 21 at 5 p.m. at the Combre-Fondel Pavilion.
