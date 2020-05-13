Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier retiring at end of 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier is not running for re-election.
DeRosier announced he will retire when his term ends December 31, 2020.
“Given the tremendous successes of our office over the last 15 years, I’ve decided to retire at the end of my current term. 2020 should be the year of ushering in a new generation of leadership,” said DeRosier.
DeRosier says the covid pandemic has caused him to think about what matters in life.
“Mostly, I’m looking forward to kicking back a little, teaching my granddaughter to fish, and practicing law with my son,” he said.
DeRosier is pleased with his accomplishments in the DA’s office regarding financial and public safety.
“One of the very first things I did after being elected was to write doctor shopping legislation, which has since been adopted in other states, and has greatly stemmed the tide of opioid overdoses. Tens of thousands of lives have been saved by this work,” said DeRosier.
The last several years DeRosier found himself the target of several controversies from lace tickets to a controversial program of allowing those on pretrial probation to use gift cards to pay their way out of community service. but DeRosier says he has no regrets.
“We’ve helped a tremendous, thousands and thousands of people in this parish with Christmas toy program, with Christmas and Thanksgiving food baskets,” said DeRosier.
Another controversy was hiring attorneys from outside Calcasieu Parish. But he says it helped convict those like Kevin Daigle; and Felix Vail, of high-profile murders.
“We’re not bashful about trying new things and making new things work. And they have worked,” he said.
And despite these controversies, DeRosier says most people think he’s done a good job.
“I recently received poll results and was very satisfied to learn that a supermajority - 64% - of our parish approves of my job performance as district attorney. Only 17% disapprove. These numbers are very satisfying and humbling,” he said..
And DeRosier says while the COVID-19 crisis has left some DA’s offices in dire straits with layoffs, Calcasieu Parish will not have to worry about a lapse in public safety personnel.
Qualifying for D.A. is July 15 through 17 and it's on the ballot November 3, along with the presidential race.
So far, the only announced candidate is former Calcasieu District Attorney Rick Bryant, though attorney Chris Chesson confirms he’s running. Others being mentioned as possible candidates are Stephen Dwight and Todd Clemons.
DeRosier’s prepared remarks are below:
The ability to save lives also inspired me to create the very first specialty courts in our parish, now numbering four, which are among the flagship programs in our state and nation. We have excellent specialty courts - life saving courts - focused on drug treatment, DWI offenses, mental health, and Veteran's treatment. Each of these courts have saved countless lives and families and have drastically improved public safety in our parish. The widespread improvement accomplished by these courts will be felt, literally, by generations to come.
The topic of generational change is also what caused me to found the Positive Change Initiative. Our law enforcement partners and I identified a disturbing trend regarding increasing levels of violence perpetrated by African American male juveniles. We created a team of faith leaders and educators aimed at forming a core of leadership within middle schools to influence decision making for the better. We began with 30 young men and now we exceed 100. We have expanded our outreach include a girls division and each are equally successful.
Since taking office, I have worked hard to significantly improve the financial condition of my office. The improvement of our budget allowed our office to be able to withstand the repeated threats to cut funding on the state level. Due to this effort, I am able to continue to pay our prosecutors and support staff throughout this COVID-19 crisis. Unfortunately, not all DA's offices are in the same boat. New Orleans, for example, just had to lay off 43% of their staff. The people of Calcasieu Parish will not have to worry about that sort of lapse in public safety personnel due to these efforts.
The financial stewardship of my administration has allowed us to hire and train exceptionally talented prosecutors who have secured incredibly important verdicts. We've successfully prosecuted to oldest cold case murder in the country's history, we've secured a death verdict for Kevin Daigle, we've successfully convicted serial rapists, including Mark Broussard, and last year, among many others, had a 100% conviction rate in jury trials.
2020 should be the year of ushering in a new generation of leadership. I'm excited about the prospect of new, bold ideas going forward.
My heartfelt thanks to all the people of Calcasieu Parish for your support all these years. God Bless. Stay Safe.
And God bless the USA.
