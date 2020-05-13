Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier retiring at end of 2020

Since taking office, I have worked hard to significantly improve the financial condition of my office. The improvement of our budget allowed our office to be able to withstand the repeated threats to cut funding on the state level. Due to this effort, I am able to continue to pay our prosecutors and support staff throughout this COVID-19 crisis. Unfortunately, not all DA's offices are in the same boat. New Orleans, for example, just had to lay off 43% of their staff. The people of Calcasieu Parish will not have to worry about that sort of lapse in public safety personnel due to these efforts.