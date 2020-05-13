Calcasieu DA John DeRosier says he will retire at end of current term

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier is retiring at the end of this year, he announced Wednesday morning.
DeRosier has been district attorney in Calcasieu since 2005.
His current term is over at the end of the year.
DeRosier was elected as Calcasieu’s district attorney in 2005 after then-district attorney Rick Bryant was elected as a judge. Bryant announced earlier this year that he is running again for district attorney.
DeRosier was re-elected to six-year terms in 2008 and 2014.
