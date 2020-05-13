Broadway star wakes from coma after battling coronavirus


In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actor Nick Cordero attends the after party for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New York. (Source: Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
May 13, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:54 AM

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Broadway actor Nick Cordero is awake after weeks of being unconscious during his battle with COVID-19.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, announced the news Tuesday on her Instagram stories.

“He is awake,” she said. “We did it.”

The news is sure to delight fans, many of who took part in the viral social media campaign, #WakeUpNick, that sprang up to support Cordero.

The Tony-nominated actor was hospitalized in March.

His battle with coronavirus has been devastating. Cordero spent time on a ventilator and even had to have a leg amputated due to complications.

Kloots says the illness damaged his lungs so severely they look like he’s been smoking for 50 years.

