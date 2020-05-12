Volunteer group delivering fresh produce from local farmers

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - If you’re looking for some local fresh produce and convenience then look no further than a volunteer group in Moss Bluff that is providing just that.
Bountiful Baskets is a nation-wide group that sources local farmers and delivers their produce directly on site.
Participants sign up online for baskets of fresh veggies and fruits then pick them up all from the safety of their vehicle.
Volunteer site coordinator for Bountiful Baskets, Emily Fryberger, explains what the group is all about, “Bountiful baskets is a group that comes together in the community to bring fresh quality produce. The vendor does field-side packing so everything is packed and brought to the truck, then it comes to us. Everyone that comes to help with the site is volunteer including myself. So we all volunteer our time to put the baskets together."
She says there are all kinds of vegetables and fruits to choose from online, “As a participant, before even pull in the driveway, you would have placed your contribution online. This week, for example, they are getting two heads off romaine lettuce, beets, broccoli, potatoes, cabbage, red onions, apples, cantaloupe, kiwi, limes and oranges. We load it into your truck and you’re on your way!”
Jean East, one of the participants, says the process is easy and helps out the local economy, “We used to garden a lot and we don’t garden as much. We like helping out our local farmers and it goes back to help them produce more food for us. It’s nice to get fresh food.”
The sites do have a limited supply but the group is planning on expanding according to Fryberger, “Currently we have locations in Moss Bluff, it’s a first come first serve basis on ordering. Our site normally caps out and we’re hoping to get a site open in the Jennings area soon. You know, it’s helping the community in so many different ways and I just love that.”
Fryberger says if you are interested in being a volunteer or opening a site in your area you can message the Bountiful Baskets Louisiana Facebook page HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.