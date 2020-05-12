Volunteer group delivering fresh produce from local farmers

Volunteer site coordinator for Bountiful Baskets, Emily Fryberger, explains what the group is all about, “Bountiful baskets is a group that comes together in the community to bring fresh quality produce. The vendor does field-side packing so everything is packed and brought to the truck, then it comes to us. Everyone that comes to help with the site is volunteer including myself. So we all volunteer our time to put the baskets together."