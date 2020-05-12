SWLA Graduation ceremonies

Graduation ceremony plans for Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes. (Source: KPLC)
May 12, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:33 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - School boards in Southwest Louisiana announced their graduation ceremony plans as the state moves forward from the Governor’s Stay at Home order.

McNeese State University will hold a “virtual commencement” on May 16 on McNeese’s Facebook page.

SOWELA has postponed Spring 2020 Commencement scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.

Graduation ceremony dates and times may change depending on changes made to the Governor’s order or guidelines from the CDC and Louisiana Dept. of Health.

CALCASIEU

All graduation ceremonies will be held at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium at Sulphur High School and will be livestreamed on the CPSB-TV Facebook page.

Iowa High School - Tuesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.

Barbe High School - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Bell City High School - Wednesday, May 20 at 5 p.m.

Sam Houston High School - Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Starks High School - Thursday, May 21 at 5 p.m.

Sulphur High School - Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

DeQuincy High School - Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

Vinton High School - Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Westlake High School - Saturday, May 23 at 5 p.m.

LaGrange High School - Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Washington-Marion High School - Sunday, May 24 at 5 p.m.

Cal. Parish Alternative Site - Sunday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

BEAUREGARD

[ Beauregard Parish administrators announce graduation and close-of-school plans ]

Each Beauregard Parish high school has plans for graduation ceremonies for their senior class as follows:

Singer High School – July 10 at 7 p.m. Graduation Ceremony

DeRidder High School – May 15 Parking Lot Virtual Senior Awards Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and Graduate parade in conjunction with the City of DeRidder at 2:00 p.m.; July 17 at 7:30 p.m. Graduation Ceremony

South Beauregard High School – May 15 Parade 6:00 p.m.; July 21 Graduation Ceremony at 7:00 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles

East Beauregard High School – May 18 Parade and Senior Awards Ceremony at 7:00 p.m.; July 21 Graduation Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles

Merryville High School – July 2, Senior Awards and Graduation Ceremony at 7:00 p.m.

ALLEN

Elizabeth High School – Monday, June 15

Fairview and Oberlin High Schools – Tuesday, June 16

Kinder and Oakdale High Schools – Thursday, June 18

Reeves High School – Monday, June 22

Back-up Plan Dates: July 6-10

Allen Parish School Board graduation ceremony plans.
Allen Parish School Board graduation ceremony plans. (Source: Allen Parish School Board)

VERNON

Vernon Parish School Board released the following statement on April 30:

“In light of the extension of the “stay home” order by Governor Edwards, we will now look at the postponement plan for graduation ceremonies. All high schools are planning to move these graduations back until the first two weeks in June. Hopefully, some restrictions will be lifted after May 15 for public gatherings. Please consult your school for further information.”

JEFF DAVIS

Hathaway High School Graduation – Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

Lake Arthur High School Graduation – Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

Elton High School Graduation – Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.

Welsh High School Graduation – Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

Lacassine High School Graduation – Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m.

Jennings High School Graduation – Tuesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Date may change with any new social distancing orders.

All of the High School graduation dates are scheduled and are posted on the district website.

CAMERON

Tentative 2020 graduation dates

Hackberry High School – Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. at Hackberry High School

Johnson Bayou High School – Friday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson Bayou High School

Grand Lake High School – Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at Burton Coliseum

South Cameron High School – Saturday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at South Cameron High School

The graduation dates and times are tentative pending any governor’s orders/proclamations or guidelines from the CDC/Department of Health, that would prohibit them from being held as scheduled above

