SWLA Graduation ceremonies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - School boards in Southwest Louisiana announced their graduation ceremony plans as the state moves forward from the Governor’s Stay at Home order.
McNeese State University will hold a “virtual commencement” on May 16 on McNeese’s Facebook page.
SOWELA has postponed Spring 2020 Commencement scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.
Graduation ceremony dates and times may change depending on changes made to the Governor’s order or guidelines from the CDC and Louisiana Dept. of Health.
CALCASIEU
All graduation ceremonies will be held at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium at Sulphur High School and will be livestreamed on the CPSB-TV Facebook page.
Iowa High School - Tuesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
Barbe High School - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Bell City High School - Wednesday, May 20 at 5 p.m.
Sam Houston High School - Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Starks High School - Thursday, May 21 at 5 p.m.
Sulphur High School - Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
DeQuincy High School - Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.
Vinton High School - Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Westlake High School - Saturday, May 23 at 5 p.m.
LaGrange High School - Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Washington-Marion High School - Sunday, May 24 at 5 p.m.
Cal. Parish Alternative Site - Sunday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.
BEAUREGARD
Each Beauregard Parish high school has plans for graduation ceremonies for their senior class as follows:
Singer High School – July 10 at 7 p.m. Graduation Ceremony
DeRidder High School – May 15 Parking Lot Virtual Senior Awards Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and Graduate parade in conjunction with the City of DeRidder at 2:00 p.m.; July 17 at 7:30 p.m. Graduation Ceremony
South Beauregard High School – May 15 Parade 6:00 p.m.; July 21 Graduation Ceremony at 7:00 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles
East Beauregard High School – May 18 Parade and Senior Awards Ceremony at 7:00 p.m.; July 21 Graduation Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles
Merryville High School – July 2, Senior Awards and Graduation Ceremony at 7:00 p.m.
ALLEN
Elizabeth High School – Monday, June 15
Fairview and Oberlin High Schools – Tuesday, June 16
Kinder and Oakdale High Schools – Thursday, June 18
Reeves High School – Monday, June 22
Back-up Plan Dates: July 6-10
VERNON
Vernon Parish School Board released the following statement on April 30:
“In light of the extension of the “stay home” order by Governor Edwards, we will now look at the postponement plan for graduation ceremonies. All high schools are planning to move these graduations back until the first two weeks in June. Hopefully, some restrictions will be lifted after May 15 for public gatherings. Please consult your school for further information.”
JEFF DAVIS
Hathaway High School Graduation – Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.
Lake Arthur High School Graduation – Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.
Elton High School Graduation – Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
Welsh High School Graduation – Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
Lacassine High School Graduation – Thursday, June 11 at 7 p.m.
Jennings High School Graduation – Tuesday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Date may change with any new social distancing orders.
All of the High School graduation dates are scheduled and are posted on the district website.
CAMERON
Tentative 2020 graduation dates
Hackberry High School – Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. at Hackberry High School
Johnson Bayou High School – Friday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson Bayou High School
Grand Lake High School – Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at Burton Coliseum
South Cameron High School – Saturday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at South Cameron High School
The graduation dates and times are tentative pending any governor’s orders/proclamations or guidelines from the CDC/Department of Health, that would prohibit them from being held as scheduled above
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.