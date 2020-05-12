SWLA Arrest Report - May 11, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 11, 2020.
Jacob Alan Bergeron, 32, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawfully supplying means of falsifying a screening test.
Jessica Rae Yocum, 39, Sulphur: Theft between $750 and $1,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.
Eric Dale Teague, 51, Greatfalls, NC: Federal detainer.
Emanuel Lewis Shelton, 35, Vinton: Possession, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule II drug.
Dawanne Terrell Goodly, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $1,000.
Enrico Anthony Williams, 44, Opelousas: Armed robbery; conspiracy.
Claiborne Lawrence Bergeron, 59, Westlake: No turning signal used; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; switched license plates; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Larry James Edwards Sr., 61, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
