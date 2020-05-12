SENIOR NIGHT: Hunter Harriman, Rosepine

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Rosepine’s Hunter Harriman. Hunter has played football and baseball since the age of four. And while playing for the Eagles, he was a second-team all-district outfielder in 2019. He’ll continue his baseball career at LSU Eunice to play for the Bengals.
In addition to baseball, Hunter was a first-team all-district defensive lineman who received all-state honorable mention honors in 2019.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
