Sen. Cassidy sponsoring legislation that would help local governments struggling due to COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana’s road to recovery from the coronavirus is beginning to look a little more clear.
For the first time since March 22, zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana when the Department of Health released its daily report Tuesday.
As the state begins a phased approach at restoring some sense of normalcy, what exactly will the future look like and can we afford it?
Like many states around the country, parts of Louisiana will begin to reopen this Friday. But there are key warnings from the nation’s top expert on COVID-19.
“My concern if some states, cities, prematurely jump over checkpoints and open up without having the capability to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
With some of Louisiana’s economy back online this weekend, lawmakers on Capitol Hill like Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says it’s going to take increased testing for businesses to open up safely.
Sen. Cassidy says right now, the focus of vaccines for the coronavirus are focused on adults, but it will be important to vaccinate children too.
“We need to use testing and we need to use it in a smart way... there are different ways that can look," Cassidy said.
Cassidy is also sponsoring legislation that would set aside $500 billion dollars to help states and cities who are struggling financially because of the pandemic.
“I don’t know if our bill would cover the entirety of Louisiana over the next year and a half but it would certainly fill a large part of it," Cassidy said, who thinks that has a better shot of passing than a $3 trillion dollar stimulus package proposed by House Democrats.
House Democrats unveiled a new COVID-19 stimulus package on Tuesday that would be the largest relief package in history. Sponsors are calling it “The Heroes Act”.
The GOP opposes the bill’s huge cost and its call for increased crisis funding to state and local governments. The U.S. House could vote on the measure as early as Friday.
On July 1st, Louisiana will start a new fiscal year with a smaller than average budget due to coronavirus. Cassidy says when it comes to more federal relief, it’s a race against time.
“At this point, there are folks who are undecided...wait till their mayor calls, governor calls, or police chief calls them and says ‘these are our circumstances,’ no fault of ours....the federal government asked us to shut down, we did and now we’ve lost our tax base,” Cassidy said.
He said the next major focus in response to the virus, should be centered around studying the longterm effects it can have on children and ultimately how educators can successfully return to class in the fall.
“If we don’t do something to get children back in school safely, safely for them, safely for the teachers and the staff then there will be an opportunity cost for the child, the family and for all of society, there’s just going to be a bump, this generation of kids missed out on prime educational opportunities," he said.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Dr. Fauci told senators that it’s unlikely a vaccine will be available in time for kids returning to school this Fall.
“I think we’re going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean we have by any means total control of this outbreak."
