“Missionary of Mercy” putting up billboards to thank medical and first responders

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Sometimes spiritual food is just as important as what you eat with a fork.
You may have seen billboards in Lake Charles and Southeast Texas put up by a priest fondly known as Father Jim. He is Rev. Jim Sichko who is originally from Orange, Texas and lives in Kentucky. He is what is called a Papal Missionary of Mercy and the billboards are to thank those who are giving so much--in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our medical personnel and our first responders, are not asking whether we have this disease or not; not caring whether we’re Catholic, Baptist or Protestant; not caring what our own ways of life are. But they’re there to be for us and support us and care for us and hopefully bring us to new health,” said Father Jim.
Sichko is an author, gives retreats and can often be found raising funds for those most in need, such as victims of Hurricane Harvey. As he spreads the message of the Gospel, he wants to give hope.
“I think through all of this are great lessons to be had. Lessons to realize what we really do have and not so much what we don’t have. All of us are gifted with some sort of family and friends and people. All of us are gifted right now or most of us with good health and we hope and pray that we may continue to do that,.” said Sichko.
And he sees the pandemic as an opportunity for reflection and growth and a call to prayer.
“Maybe need to all slow down a little bit. Maybe we need to start giving thanks. Maybe we need to start eating together as a family. Maybe we have taken our church, and the Eucharist and our gatherings for granted. I’m not saying everyone has. But I think this pandemic can be an opportunity to bring something good out of something that is so, so bad,” he said.
Father Jim’s advice: try to make it a time to chill out rather than let frustrations spill out.
Sichko has many friends in Southwest Louisiana as well as Southeast Texas, and he is a nationally sought after speaker. You can visit him on his web site, which offers inspiration, encouragement and amazing stories of kindness and generosity.
Pope Francis commissioned Sichko as one of his Missionaries of Mercy of which there were only 1000 in the world, 100 of which are in the United States.
