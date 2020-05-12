McNeese baseball, men’s cross country recognized by NCAA for APR

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese’s baseball and men’s cross country squads were recognized by the NCAA on Tuesday with the APR Public Recognition Award as the teams performed in the top 10 percent in all of Division I baseball and cross country programs.
The NCAA will release its complete APR report with scores on May 19.
The Cowboy baseball team was the only team from the Southland Conference and in Louisiana to earn the award in that sport while the cross country team was one of three in the state and four in the league to be recognized.
McNeese is one of six schools in Louisiana to garner multiple recognition accolades, joining LSU, Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Louisiana, Tulane and ULM.
This year’s recognitions are the first for a McNeese men’s program since the public recognition award began in the 2004-05 academic year. They mark the seventh and eighth programs in school history to achieve the award.
McNeese Athletics APR Public Recognition Awards – All-Time
• Women’s Cross Country – 3 (2016-17, 2015-16, 2014-15)
• Women’s Tennis – 2 (2015-16, 2010-11)
• Women’s Golf – 1 (2015-16)
• Baseball – 1 (2018-19)
• Men’s Cross Country – 1 (2018-19)
